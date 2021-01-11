The Oculus Rift S virtual reality headset has a new discount

If you are interested in virtual reality and want to get started, here is a very good headset from Oculus. This is the Rift S that benefits from a nice reduction.

Oculus Rift S: Immerse yourself in virtual reality

The Oculus Rift S is a virtual reality headset that connects to your PC to immerse you in virtual reality. It is equipped with two screens that enable a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a viewing angle of 110 degrees. You will enjoy a very nice, detailed picture.

It also features the manufacturer’s Insight Tracking technology that translates your movements into virtual reality. So you don’t need to install charts and sensors around you. It has 5 cameras that analyze in real time what is happening around you and perfectly transcribe your movements in the game.

The games are very easy to install, you can choose from several existing platforms, but Oculus has its own store.

For the price it went from 449 to 349.99 euros. Otherwise we will also have to keep you waiting until the cinemas reopen, a nice advertisement for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact video projector.

Why are you being seduced by this helmet?

Display quality Comfort A different gaming experience

