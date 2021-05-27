The Óbidos Literary Festival returns in October and we already know what the theme will be

FOLIO – Óbidos International Literary Festival – returns to the historic village, which in 2015 was considered a “literary village” by UNESCO. It is the first event in Óbidos since the pandemic started and will take place between October 14th and 24th. The organization said that the theme of the festival will be “The Other”.

Speaking to Lusa, quoted by the newspaper “Observador”, the mayor’s president, Humberto Marques says that FOLIO is “one of those fundamental events both in the national context and on the territory of Óbidos”. The first edition of the event was in 2015. Since then there have been guests like Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Ricardo Araújo Pereira.

The theme was revealed by Paula Ganhão – in charge of the event – who added that “The Other” is linked not only to the pandemic but also to international political issues: it is “the other in each of us, the other, we are after the pandemic and the other that we are in the world with the issues of migration, refugees and international conflicts. “

The event will have the same characteristics as before the pandemic: there will be an audience as well as national and international authors. As expected, however, there will be some new measures, such as “limited capacity and the issue of free tickets to ensure that capacity is maintained,” Ganhão said.

None of the names that will be present during these three days are still known, but the President has already given some pointers: “It will count on the participation of a Nobel Prize and the presence of writers from several countries.”

The budget for this year’s edition is 256,000 euros, an investment made by the municipality itself.