The NRJ presenter criticizes Twitch Hot Tubs and arouses the ire of internet users

For a few weeks now, the trend towards whirlpool streams has penetrated the Twitch platform. Streamers who play with the limits of Twitch authorized behavior to seduce new audiences. Content that turns out to be very lucrative and that Twitch still allows under certain conditions. Streams that do not appeal to everyone and are heavily criticized.

a “shitty tweet”

This Sunday, May 9th, 2021, Michael Simeoni, better known as Miko, tried to add humor by launching a hashtag that mocked Twitch’s hot tub streams. Like many other animators before him, he is trying to start a hashtag called #balancetacochonne on the occasion. A name he immediately associates with #BalanceTonPorc, a hashtag used with the #MeToo movement following the Weinstein affair, which gained momentum in October 2017.

After #balancetonporc I suggest #balancetacochonne … if #twitch goes to Chatroulette pic.twitter.com/XyLVA01bwV

May 9, 2021

However, this uncomfortable comparison between the two hashtags has been heavily criticized by many internet users. And for good reason, while #BalanceTonPorc on the one hand invites women to talk about rape and sexual assault, #balancetacochonne participates in women in swimsuits. It didn’t take long for internet users to stand up and criticize the connection between the two hashtags.

Hello sweetheart, let’s put things in their place: #BalanceTonPorc they are predators, attackers, rapists and stalkers.

Who exactly do the ladies in swimsuits hurt? pic.twitter.com/YLyQzxLfOC

May 11, 2021

Here we see men don’t have the same concerns at all, which is why head fucking like you should close their throats well on such topics

May 11, 2021

Do you compare rapists / stalkers / sex offenders to girls in Bakn swimsuits that people want to see right now?

You’re so wrong, it’s unsettling.

May 10, 2021

So you’re comparing rapists to girls in bathing suits? It’s okay ?

May 10, 2021

After this outcry, the show host C’Cauet apologized on Twitter. He explains that he mixed “an easy situation with a serious and serious #” with “a really very dubious pun” and a “shitty tweet”. It remains to be seen whether his apologies are enough to placate morale.

I wanted to play a word game and unfortunately I mixed an easy situation with a serious and serious #. There are actually topics we are not joking about …

May 12, 2021

So I want to sincerely apologize to the people who were sensitive to this shitty tweet. Thank you in advance for those who have the intelligence to understand and to apologize.

May 12, 2021

Excuses that some internet users have found unnecessary. In fact, several supportive tweets have been posted stating that a “failed valve” deserves no apology. A minority whose comments have been questioned by other internet users, which further fuels the debate.

Tkt miko shit fuckers in social networks there will always be some even for a misunderstood tweet, it is the current generation of networks that the tormentors of Twitter and Company want

May 12, 2021

Don’t apologize, the real ones can understand your tweet

We can’t say more

Even with a failed valve or not

May 12, 2021