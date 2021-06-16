The novelty factor to open arenas for unexplored geographies in the Automotive Nvh Materials Market!

Introduction

NVH stands for Noise Vibration Harshness. Reduced vibration and noise is of crucial importance in several automobile components, such as engine covers, doors, panels and seats, among others. Different materials are used to control the NVH performance of a vehicle; some are used to control airborne noise, while others are used to control structure-borne noise and noise generated from interior components. These materials are first converted into products and applied throughout the vehicle. The NVH characteristic of a vehicle has been identified as a critical factor to affect the buyer’s purchasing decision. Automotive vehicle manufacturers aggressively advertise a vehicle performance in terms of speed and horsepower, however consumers demand more comfort for the driver and passengers. This has accelerated a significant level of effort by automotive producers into the systematic reduction, containment and possible elimination of vibration and noise in the automotive environment. With rising consumer performance expectations, vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers in the industry are striving to improve the nature and architecture of components by deploying several materials to reduce noise and vibration in vehicles. For instance, fabric-like materials are primarily applied as efficient acoustic absorbers, but in terms of vibration, they are generally sandwiched in layers or framed in a rigid structure so that the assembly can resist vibrations.

Automotive Nvh Materials Market: Drivers & Challenges

A major factor driving the growth of the automotive NVH materials market is the increasing global automotive production. Global automotive production in 2014 improved 2.5% in comparison to 2013 and increased another 1% in 2015 to achieve 90.7 million units. Further, increasing consumer warranty claims against vehicle manufacturers for component noise vibration and harshness is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, as per FMI analysis consumer warranty claims for brake noise vibration and harshness are estimated to be over US$ 100 Mn annually for each vehicle manufacturer.

Though NVH materials are of utmost importance in reducing noise and vibrations, the use of substitute products to mitigate such effects are restraining the growth of the automotive NVH materials market. For instance, the installation of active noise control systems.

Automotive Nvh Materials Market: Segmentation

Based on product type Rubber

Thermoplastic polymers

Engineering resins Based on application Absorption

Insulator

Insulator & Absorber

Damper Based on vehicle type Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles SUV Coaches & Buses

Off-Road Vehicles

Automotive Nvh Materials Market: Key Players

Examples of some industry participants in the global automotive NVH materials market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., 3M, Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, LANXESS and Celanese Corporation.

