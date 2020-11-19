The nominees list reveals, it’s up to you to vote for your game of the year
Geoff Keighley gives us an appointment at the Game Awards every year to discover the game that has shaped the current year the most. 30 categories, 5 nominated at least per category, enough to give those affected the opportunity to vote several times. The nominations for the 2020 edition have been announced, it remains to be seen who will be voted “Game of the Year 2020”.
6 nominated to be voted “Game of the Year 2020”
2020 was a special year with its many staggered trips, premature teleworking, and unparalleled hygiene practices. A year in which some titles that have quickly proven to be indispensable, such as Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, were recorded. The 2020 edition of the Game Awards will take place on Thursday, December 10th. Until then, however, you can register on the events page to vote for your favorite games. Don’t hesitate to choose your game of the year thanks to the poll at the bottom of the article and vote in the comments section.
game of the year
DOOM EternalFinal Fantasy VII RemakeGhost by TsushimaHadesAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsThe Last of Us Part II
Best performance
Final Fantasy VII RemakeGhost by TsushimaHadesHalf-Life: AlyxThe Last of Us Part II
Best scenario
13 Sentinels: Aegis RimFinal Fantasy VII RemakeGhost by TsushimaHadesThe Last of Us Part II
Best artistic direction
Final Fantasy VII RemakeGhost by TsushimaHadesOri and the Will of the Wisps The Last of Us Part II
Best soundtrack
DOOM EternalFinal Fantasy VII RemakeHadesOri and the Will of the WispsThe Last of Us Part II
Best audio design
DOOM EternalHalf-Life: AlyxGhost by TsushimaResident Evil 3, The Last of Us Part II
Best performance
Ashley Johnson (Ellie in the last of us Part II) Laura Bailey (Abby in the last of us Part II) Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai in the spirit of Tsushima) Logan Cunningham (Hades in Hades) Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Games for Impact
If found … Kentucky Route Zero: TV EditionSpiritfarerTell Me WhyThrough The Darkest of Times
Best current game
Apex LegendsDestiny 2Call of Duty: WarzoneFortniteNo Man’s Sky
Best indie game
CarrionFall Guys: Ultimate KnockoutHadesSpelunky 2Spiritfarer
Best mobile game
Under UsCall of Duty MobileGenshin ImpactLegends by RuneterraPokémon Cafe Mix
Better community support
Apex LegendsDestiny 2Fall Guys: Ultimate KnockoutFortniteNo Man’s SkyVALORANT
Best VR / AR game
DreamsHalf-Life: AlyxMarvel’s Iron Man VRStar Wars: SquadronsThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in accessibility
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaGroundedHyperdotThe Last of Us Part IIWatch Dogs Legion
Best action game
DOOM EternalHadesHalf-Life: AlyxNioh 2Streets of Rage 4
Best action adventure game
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaGhost by TsushimaMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesOri and the Will of the WispsStar Wars: Jedi Fallen OrderThe Last of Us Part II
Best RPG
Final Fantasy VII RemakeGenshin ImpactPersona 5 RoyalWasteland 3Yakuza like a dragon
Best fighting game
Granblue Fantasy VersusMortal Kombat 11 UltimateStreet Fighter V: Champion EditionA batsman: A hero nobody knows Under night at birth Exe: Late (CL-R)
Best family game
Animal Crossing: New HorizonsCrash Bandicoot 4 It’s About TimeFall Guys: Ultimate KnockoutMario Kart Live Home CircuitMinecraft DungeonsPaper Mario: The Origami King
Best simulation / strategy game
Crusader Kings IIIDesperados IIIGears TacticsFlight SimulatorXCOM: Chimera Squad
Best sports / racing game
DIRT 5F1 2020FIFA 21NBA 2K21Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2
Best multiplayer game
Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAmong UsCall of Duty: WarzoneFall Guys: Ultimate KnockoutVALORANT
Content Creator of the Year
Alanah PearceJay Ann LopezNickmercsTimthetatmanValyrae
Best first game
CarrionMortal ShellRaji: An Old EpicRöki Phasmophobia
Best esports athlete
Ian “Crimsix” PorterHeo “Showmaker” SuKim “Canyon” Geon-BuAnthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-CastroMatthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Best eSports coach
Danny “Zoni” SorensenDae-Hee “Crutsy” ParkFabian “Grabbz” LohmannLee “Zefa” Jae-MinRaymond “Rambo” Lussier
Best eSport event
Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European FinalCall of Duty League Championship 2020IEM Katowice 2020League of Legends World Championship 2020Overwatch League Grand Final 2020
Best esports game
Call of Duty Modern WarfareCounter-Strike: Global OffensiveFortniteLeague of LegendsVALORANT
Best eSports host
Alex “Goldenboy” MendezAlex “Machine” RichardsonEefe “Sjokz” DepoortereJames “Dash” PattersonJorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Best eSports team
Damwon GamingDallas EmpireG2 EsportsSan Francisco ShockTeam Secret