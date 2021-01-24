The Ninety7 JOT Black for Google Nest Mini is currently available at an incredible price!

Nowadays our daily life is made easier by the devices that act as voice assistants. The problem is that it is complicated to take with you. Unfortunately, these machines come with a low capacity battery. But don’t worry anymore! Your problem is solved with the NInety7 JOT, as it costs only 10 € in addition to a large battery.

Ninety7 JOT Black: A mini portable Google Nest

The Ninety7 Jot is a small device that is easy to transport thanks to its small dimensions: 10.6 cm in diameter and 5 cm in height. Besides, it’s easy. At only 210 g, you will hardly feel the weight. The biggest advantage, however, is the 5,000 mAh battery that lasts half a day with a sound of 50%. What makes this device the ideal companion during your trips.

Use is also made easier by the ON / OFF button and the mute button. To charge this Google Home Mini, all you have to do is plug it in with a micro USB cable. The charging process is completed after 3 hours and you can monitor the charging process via 4 LEDs. Thanks to your voice assistant, you can enjoy your favorite music in peace.

Do not hesitate any longer, because in addition to these features, we offer a 2 year guarantee. The usual price for the Ninety7 JOT for Google Nest Mini is € 49.99, but currently costs € 9.99 as an exception. Put simply, you can take advantage of a discount of around 80%. If you want to enjoy your melody while watching the news, buy the Realme 6 4/64 GB.

3 advantages of purchasing the Ninety7 JOT?

2 year guarantee A good battery life of 12 hours A huge deal of 80%

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.