The Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market To Show Impeccable Growth In The Forecast Period

Like all the other verticals, the healthcare vertical is poised to witness an amalgamation of collaborations and networks as a result of the culture of belonging and inclusion being the new DNA therein. Also, remote work arrangements will be simplified with shared services, cloud technologies, and AI is in place. The Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market is meant to capture these happenings and give insights regarding the same.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics: Biosimilar Antibody Products to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global next-generation antibody therapeutics market is project to be valued at US$ 2,250.0 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$ 6,761.1 Mn by 2022.

Next-generation antibody therapeutics refers to improved antibody therapeutics with enhanced efficiency, greater safety, and improved delivery. Advancements in monoclonal antibody technologies have led to the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies with reduced functional size, greater bifunctional properties, and low immunogenicity.

Planning Forward? Access Sample Of Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Report!

Some of the major players in the market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen.

Bayer AG.

Xencor, Inc.

How About Revitalizing The Strategy-Oriented Funnel To Stay Ahead In The Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market?

Next-generation antibody-based therapeutics enhances existing properties of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of various medical conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Globally, the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advancements in antibody therapeutics and increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and growing R & D activities are driving the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

However, stringent regulatory requirements and long approval time for new drug restrains the growth of the market. Similarly, high costs of next-generation antibody therapeutics is a major concern for the market.

Planning To Introduce An Offbeat Product/Technology In The Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market? Go To "Purchase Now" To Have Our Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Report!

North America is the largest market for next-generation antibody therapeutics. This is mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare spending in the region. The North America next-generation antibody therapeutics market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,104.4 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 3,691.8 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

On the basis of technology, biosimilar antibody products are the fastest growing segment. On the basis of therapeutic application, oncology is the largest segment in next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

