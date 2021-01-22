The next free game is available here and it’s going to space

Every week the Epic Games Store offers its subscribers one or more games. Loyalty that works, especially when it comes to AAA. After Star Wars: Battlefront II and Jurassic World Evolution, it’s now another good game. Head back into space with a game you can collect right below.

space exploration on the program

Epic Games Store users can pick up the game Galactic Civilizations III until January 28th, 5:00 p.m. CET. A title unknown to players who do not try their hand at 4X. Even so, what the Epic Games Store has to offer will allow a large number of people to immerse themselves body and soul in this strategic genre. 4X space, Galactic Civilizations III is obviously based on the 4 principles of the genre: exploration, expansion, exploitation and extermination. Therefore, in control of your civilization, you must travel the space from system to system to meet your daily competitors whom you can treat as allies or enemies.

Pacifism, diplomacy, construction and other space battles will rock your parties and take the direction you want. And for good reason, depending on your choices, you will prefer an aggressive expansion, even a militaristic one, or, on the contrary, a self-contained development. Immersive, Galactic Civilizations III gives you the chance to put your boots on to head out into space and be the main civilization in the area. A successful title that averaged 81/100 on Metacritic.

Galactic Civilizations III will be available through January 28th at 5pm here.

Pay attention to double authentication

So you have until January 28th at 5:00 p.m. to log into your Epic Games account and get this title. And if you have any problems it could be related to two-factor authentication. To activate it, nothing could be easier. Here are the following steps:

Go right there to your Account Settings on the Epic Games Store website. Go to the “Password and Security” tab and then enable two-factor authentication of your time. Only one is required so you can choose between traditional authenticator, SMS or email authentication should be ready to collect your free game with no hassle

The following week’s game is Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, a title that will be recoverable from January 28th.