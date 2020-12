The next federal election will take place on September 26, 2021 | Free press

The parties have been preparing for the federal elections next fall for some time now. Now the date has also been set. The polls will be held on September 26.

Berlin (dpa) – The next federal elections will take place on September 26, 2021. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ordered this on Wednesday, according to the cabinet of the Federal President. He followed a recommendation from the federal government.