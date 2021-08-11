The next Fall Guys come and play with cars

It’s been a real success since the launch of Fall Guys, a game released in August 2020 in which 60 online participants compete in a crazy race through obstacles that are more foreign to each other and that is inspired by obstacle course game shows like Wipeout or Ninja Warrior. Within a few days, the title had already sold more than two million times. With so much enthusiasm from the players, it’s no wonder there are some ideas.

Take part in crazy races in miniature cars

In fact, a new game inspired by the title developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital is about to see the light of day. This is a Battle Royal type obstacle course game in which you take control of miniature cars instead of a bean-like character like Fall Guys!

Indeed, as in the presentation of Vroom! stated, the game allows you to compete in crazy races for more than 60 online players behind the wheel of miniature cars and trucks that you can customize.

The races can be run alone or in a team, and all of this in realistic environments reminiscent of the Toy Story universe. The best is still to discover this game on video with the trailer shared on YouTube a few days ago by Adam Bernath, who developed this game himself.

The release of Vroom! expected on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S / X by the end of next year. Don’t hesitate to let us know what you think about it in our comment section!