The next console can count on the incredible technology reserved for NVIDIA’s RTX

A hypothetical Nintendo Switch Pro is due to be released by the end of the year, an improved version of the Nintendo hybrid console that has not yet been formalized. Even so, its technical characteristics continue to be put forward by sources in Bloomberg, the well-informed American media company that keeps giving the details. And according to them, the Nintendo Switch Pro was able to rely on the incredible technology from NVIDIA reserved for its RTX cards.

a pro switch at the end of the year?

NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, better known as DLSS, introduced by NVIDIA in February 2019, is now being expanded to include a variety of games. This deep learning super-sampling can therefore be used for games like Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Guard Dogs: Legion, Control or even Monster Hunter World. A technology reserved for NVIDIA’s RTX range that offers “a significant gain in performance thanks to AI” and image quality comparable to or better than native resolution while displaying only a fraction of the pixels in each scene “.

Promising machine learning that could land in the next Nintendo console. If we are to believe Bloomberg’s latest report, the console currently known as the “Nintendo Switch Pro” would reap the benefits of DLSS. A technology that would sublimate the possible Samsung OLED screen and 4K display in docked mode that the console would offer. Nintendo has not yet formalized information that should be absorbed with a grain of salt. In addition, given the coronavirus pandemic, lack of components and increasingly expensive materials, the Japanese giant may have to change its plans along the way.

However, Bloomberg does not prevent the flow of information. The American media even estimate the price of such a console. And according to Matthew Kanterman, the Nintendo Switch Pro would be more expensive than its predecessor. Its price would reach $ 350 or even $ 400. Prices that would therefore approach those of next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Nintendo exclusives come at a price, it remains to be seen whether gamers will make an effort to greet it at that price. Answer in the coming months. But until then, be patient.