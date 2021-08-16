The next Coachella festival will be exclusively for vaccinated people

Other major events will apply the same measure in this great global trend caused by the pandemic.

The festival returns in April 2022.

It’s a growing trend in the American music festival and large event market: Many organizations only accept audiences that are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. As a result, negative tests are no longer a way of accessing events.

Who has now announced that this measure will be used was AEG, the organizer who, among other things, organizes the legendary Coachella Festival in California. From October onwards, all events advertised by the company will only accept vaccinated audiences.

“As the market leader, we have come to the conclusion that it is up to us to take a solid position in vaccination,” said AEG CEO Jay Marciano. “For weeks we were optimistic about the direction of our business and our country. The Delta variant, combined with the hesitation some feel about the vaccine, has pushed us back in the wrong direction, ”he added.

“We understand this is a dramatic step for some people. But it is the right step. I am confident that we are on the right side of history and are doing our best for fans, artists and live musicians, ”said Jay Marciano.

Coachella was originally scheduled for October 2021 but was eventually postponed to April 2022.

The Lollapalooza case

One of the most talked about cases in the US in recent weeks is the Lollapalooza festival. It was one of the largest events of its kind since the pandemic began – it brought together around 385,000 people in Chicago between July 29 and August 8. Miley Cyrus, Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, Marshmello, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Modest Mouse, Limp Bizkit or Young Thug are some of the names that appeared at the event.

It has been more than two weeks since the festival began and there is still no data to confirm an increase in Covid-19 infections. Since the event began, only 203 cases of infection have been identified by authorities without hospital admissions or deaths. About 90 percent of the participants were vaccinated, the rest came to the festival with a negative test. The use of masks and social distancing were not mandatory.