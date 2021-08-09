The next Bundestag could have more than 1000 members | free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to calculations by suffrage expert Robert Vehrkamp, ​​the next Bundestag could have as many as 1,000 MPs.

“The range of plausible possible Bundestag sizes runs from about 650 to more than 1000. That cannot be ruled out,” said the expert from the Bertelsmann foundation of the German news agency in Berlin. He is also a member of the committee set up by the Bundestag to reform the electoral law and modernize parliamentary work.

The standard size of the Bundestag is 598 seats. Since the 2017 elections, it has had 709 members – more than ever before. The CDU/CSU and SPD passed an amendment to the electoral law last October, but experts believe it will hardly lead to the hoped-for downsizing of the parliament.

The subject will therefore also occupy the next Bundestag. Above all, the CDU and CSU must finally get moving, said Britta Haßelmann, the Green Group’s first parliamentary manager, of the dpa. “You have blocked effective reform for years and only intervened at the last minute,” Haßelmann criticized. “But even the SPD has not put any particular effort into a necessary change.”

An exact prediction about the size of the next Bundestag is not possible, according to Vehrkamp’s presentation. “What is often overlooked in the discussion: it’s not just the result of the second vote that counts. How many overhanging seats there will be depends at least as much on the split of the votes. And the split behavior is even more unpredictable than awarding second votes.”

For example, the Greens could get about twice as many second votes as in the 2017 election. “But we don’t know what the split behavior of the Greens will look like.” If about 20 percent of them gave their first vote to the Union – for example out of old solidarity – it would have “an enormous leverage effect”, according to Vehrkamp. “Then, depending on the scenario, you can quickly reach 880, 950 or in extreme cases even more than 1000 mandates. It doesn’t have to happen that way, but it can. Given the size of the Bundestag, the current electoral law is a real gamble.”

Vehrkamp calculated the size of the Bundestag from the August 5 ARD “Germany trend” (CDU/CSU: 27 percent, Greens: 19, SPD: 18, FDP: 12, AfD: 10, Left: 6) using three different splitting scenarios . Depending on the scenario, there are 695, 851 or 978 MPs.

Green politician Haßelmann said of the possible further growth of the parliament: “That would add even more pressure to tackle this terrible reform for which the CDU/CSU and SPD are responsible.” Your party will stick to the proven system of personalized proportional representation. “The only reliable effective lever here is the reduction of constituencies.”

The size of the Bundestag has a huge impact on work capacity and politics, says election researcher Vehrkamp. “If the Bundestag becomes too big, the quality of political action deteriorates.” That could even influence the formation of a government. “The larger the political groups, the more difficult it can be to organize tight majorities and keep them stable for the duration of the legislature.”