The new Xiaomi Amazfit Bip U Connected watch is already on sale

Xiaomi recently unveiled a new connected watch straight from its Amazfit daughter. This is the new Bip U model that has a cheaper price thanks to a discount coupon.

Xiaomi Amazfit Bip U: a versatile connected watch

Xiaomi has chosen not to go with the Wear OS mobile operating system, and that is a good thing because its products have greater autonomy, as we can see on the Amazfit Bip U. It is possible to do it longer than a week before the To use charging (more precisely 9 days according to the manufacturer thanks to its 230 mAh battery).

Regarding the display, we are on a rectangular 1.43-inch screen that shows the time as well as a lot of information about your physical activity (number of steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, rate of oxygen in the blood). ..). The brand hasn’t skimp on sports monitoring as it’s compatible with more than 60 different sports.

Thanks to a Bluetooth synchronization, you will also receive all notifications from your smartphone.

