The new white Xbox Series X controller is available in flash sales for less than 50 euros

Just bought an Xbox Series X and want a second controller to play with your friends? Here’s a good plan for the white version controller and it’s less than $ 50.

The new Xbox Series X controller on sale!

With the Xbox Series X, Microsoft also presented its new controller. The latter offers unparalleled ergonomics and has been the benchmark in the market for many years. In regards to the Xbox Series X version, some improvements have been offered:

Structured Triggers Hybrid BMD Button Reassignment Dedicated Release Buttons Enhanced Bluetooth (Xbox Series X / S Compatible, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Android Devices)

While this isn’t a huge change, as we’ve seen with the PS5 controller, it stays on a solid foundation!

It normally costs 59.99 euros in white, but currently it benefits from a 10 euros reduction which allows it to be at 49.99 euros, an interesting price point especially since the console has just been released. And if you want a curved gaming monitor, we’ve got a great deal on a 144Hz model from Dell.

