The new TVI series with Daniela Melchior and Lourenço Ortigão starts this month

“Sin”: The new TVI series with Daniela Melchior and Lourenço Ortigão celebrates its premiere this month

The production focuses on the celibacy of priests, while the church hides several secrets.

Opens at the end of September.

“Pecado” is about to premiere, the new TVI miniseries with Daniela Melchior, one of the actresses who will be talked about worldwide after her role in “O Esquadrão Suicida”, and Lourenço Ortigão. This new project also marks the actor’s departure from Queluz de Baixo train station, where he was present for 12 years.

As TVI announced in a statement, the premiere is planned for “end of September”, a specific date for the premiere has not yet been announced.

“Sin” is intended to encourage reflection on the priests’ vows of celibacy and later to provoke public debate. The secrets of the church and its members will also be one of the main themes of the staging. The miniseries was written by Maria João Costa, who also wrote Ouro Verde, the TVI soap opera that won an International Emmy in the Soap Opera category in 2018.

In addition to Lourenço Ortigão and Daniela Melchior, Diogo Infante, Dalila Carmo and Pedro Lamares will be featured in the new TVI miniseries. It was funded by the Institute for Cinema and Audiovisual in the amount of 400,000 euros.

Click on the gallery to see what news will appear on our screens in September.

