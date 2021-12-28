The new trailer for “Uncharted” with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg can already be seen

The famous video game saga was adapted for the cinema. The result will open in Portugal in February.

Tom Holland will play Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg play Nathan Drake and Sully respectively in “Uncharted”, an adaptation of the video game of the same name, which opens in Portuguese cinemas on February 17th. The new action-packed trailer was released in the last few days.

In the shared images, young Nathan is being recruited by Sully to salvage a pirate treasure that has been forgotten for centuries. As expected, the mission will not be easy and will jeopardize the lives of both of them several times. One of the highlights of the trailer is even Sully’s mustache, a trademark of the character that inexplicably doesn’t exist in this movie.

The cast of the production, played by Ruben Fleischer, also includes Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick. The story is a prequel to the history of video games.