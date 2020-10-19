The new Tesla Model S price of $ 69,420 is a big troll

Elon Musk is a big joker and he’s still showing us today. The billionaire decided to change the price of his Tesla Model S and did not choose the new amount at random.

The price for the Tesla Model S is related to sex and cannabis

Elon Musk is a billionaire with many projects. You know his projects for Space with Space X, but also Tesla, his brand for futuristic cars. Vehicles that can be driven with the autopilot but are very expensive. Today Elon Musk competes against Peter Rawlinson, a former Tesla who recently unveiled the Lucid Air, a Lucid Motors vehicle that can compete with the Model S. To meet his competitor, Elon Musk decided to lower the price of his car, but he didn’t choose the price by chance.

The glove was thrown off!

The prophecy will come true.

The price of the Model S changes to $ 69,420 tonight!

October 14, 2020

The Tesla Model S is now $ 69,420. It’s still very expensive, but the price is related to two things. 69 for the position of Kamasutra known in popular culture. 420 relates to cannabis. In North America, cannabis users gather to smoke many joints starting April 20 at 4:20 p.m.

Elon Musk is a great prankster, and this no-accidental decision confirms his internet and meme culture.