The new studio film is revealed with a first trailer that could offend fans

The new film from Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao Miyazaki, officially announced last June, will be revealed with a first trailer!

The first film since 2014

We had to wait six years. Six long years earlier, Studio Ghibli, which had not released a film since Memories of Marnie 2014, produced and released a new feature film. The most emblematic Japanese animation studio to which we owe films as iconic and great as The Tomb of the Fireflies, The Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away or Princess Mononoke has been released. bloodless from the box office errors of The Wind Rises and The Tale of Princess Kaguya, the latest masterpieces by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata.

Despite the lack of new films from the studio in recent years and despite the death of the legendary Isao Takahata, Ghibli has not been idle and announced the production of two new feature films. Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement preparing a new film: How do you live? His son Goro Miyazaki, who has already made the films Les Contes de Terremer, which are generally avoided by fans of the studio, and the very beautiful La Colline aux Coquelicots, has just directed Aya et la Sorcière, which is about Japan on December 18th and in the United States in early 2021.

The film tells the story of a young orphan, Aya, who learns to be a witch’s daughter after being kidnapped by a strange couple. It is an adaptation of a book by Diana Wynne Jones. The film is unmistakably a Studio Ghibli film. Aya and the Witch are not satisfied with adapting a book by the author of the novel that inspired Hayao Miyazaki Howl’s Moving Castle and are already developing into a feminist film in the pure tradition of the studio.

However, Goro Miyazaki’s new film is a minor revolution in itself as it will be the studio’s first digitally produced animated film. In fact, Studio Ghibli had not yet been seduced by the sirens of digital animation. Even after Pixar computer animation became the norm, Studio Ghibli continued to produce animated films in 2D. In 2018, however, Hayao Miyazaki made an animated short that was entirely computer-produced: Boro, the little caterpillar.

We do not know what success Aya and the little witch will have. Even if some fans had expressed their deep skepticism about the artistic choice of the studio. However, the upcoming release of Aya and the Witch confirms that Studio Ghibli is considering a mutation of its own. Given the thorny question of its legacy, which has grown even more pressing since Isao Takahata’s death, the studio must grapple with the idea of ​​the inexorable retirement of its best craftsman, Hayao Miyazaki. Goro Miyazaki’s new film Aya and the Little Witch promises Studio Ghibli will continue to surprise us. Even if it means pushing your fans.