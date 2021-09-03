The new song by Lords da Mocada, Diogo Piçarra and Fernando Daniel’s band in “Pôr do Sol”

It’s called “The World is Mine” and can already be compared with the themes of the rival group Jesus Quisto. The RTP soap opera ends this Friday, September 3rd.

They are the masters of Mocada.

After the album “Hits My Nice” by Jesus Quisto, it was the turn of the rival band Lords da Mocada to release the single “The World is Mine” from the RTP1 soap opera “Pôr do Sol”. This group consists of Diogo Piçarra and Fernando Daniel, who had a special involvement in this series, which satirized the format of soap operas.

The theme is available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify. “Pôr do Sol” ends this Friday, September 3rd, with the broadcast of the last two episodes. In total there were 16 chapters that accompanied the Bourbon family from Linhaça, the editors of Blaze magazine and daily life in the typical neighborhood of Madragoa.

Via “Pôr do Sol” you can find out who Henrique Dias is, the screenwriter who creates the dialogues and jokes; Take the opportunity to read NiT’s review of the first few episodes; Do not miss the online shop with merchandise items; and find out what actor Diogo Amaral has to say about his successful experience. And of course, you can’t miss the Jesus Kisto themes.