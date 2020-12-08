the new SIC program with the mother of Luísa and Salvador Sobral

SIC Mulher debuts with the mother of Luísa and Salvador Sobral

Luísa Villar’s new cooking project will be shown on TV on Wednesday.

Luísa Villar in her studio.

With Luísa Villar, the face of the new “Mesaluisa” cooking program, a relaxed, real journey into the past of Portuguese cuisine is undertaken, with new inventions and tips that are available to everyone who loves to cook – and who is not looking for great appliances to use on To be able to surprise the table.

In each episode, Luísa and the audience face different challenges: Together they have to interpret and follow the recipes of old books. You will adapt them to the present day, bridging the gap between past and present in the kitchen, and adding current and important issues like sustainability, food waste, reuse, appreciation of national products and much more.

Several cookbooks are used as the basis for creating a full menu that the hostess serves her special guests each week. Luísa Villar is the mother of the musicians Luísa and Salvador Sobral and has a studio in Lisbon where she holds workshops on healthy eating.

“Mesaluisa” will debut next Wednesday, December 9th at 2:30 pm at SIC Mulher.