The new series of “Sex and the City” brings three new faces to New York

A teacher, a broker and a documentary filmmaker: these are the new characters in the sequel.

The three friends are back.

With the recordings for “And Just Like That …”, which are due to begin this summer, new details for the sequel to “O Sex and the City” will be revealed. The latest news is that three new actresses are joining the main cast of the film, including Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Charlotte) and Kristin Davis (Miranda).

They are: Sarita Choudhury (“National Security”), Nicole Ari Parker (“Chicago PD.”), And Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”). Sarita will play Seema Patel, a powerful Manhattan realtor who built her own empire. Nicole Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a documentary filmmaker and mother of three. Finally, the new character of Karen Pittman is Dr. Nya Wallace, a Columbia University professor with a brilliant mind.

Michael Patrick King, executive producer, told the Hollywood Reporter his delight with these new acquisitions: “Everyone on And Just Like That is thrilled to have these wonderful actresses on The Sex and the City. Each of them will give their own light and their own emotion to these new characters and the stories we want to tell. “

These new names are joined by the three leading actresses Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler. Kim Cattrall, who played the legendary Samantha, won’t be returning for the sequel to Sex and the City.

“And Just Like That…” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they traverse the complicated reality of life in their fifties. The sequel is expected to come into the HBO Max catalog in late 2021 or early 2022 with ten episodes of 30 minutes each.

