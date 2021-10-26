The new series of “Gossip Girl” is coming to Portugal – get to know the characters

The new series of “Gossip Girl” is coming to Portugal – get to know the characters

The new series of “Gossip Girl” is coming to Portugal – get to know the characters

It has ten episodes and new characters, but it still focuses on rich kids in New York’s private schools.

There are ten new episodes to watch.

Nine years after the end of “Gossip Girl” fans should already miss Serena van der Woodsen, Bair Waldorf, Chuck Bass, Dan Humphrey or Nate Archibald – to recall just five of the series’ most famous characters. In 2019, the good news hit that GG (as it was then known) would be eligible for a restart. It was expected to hit screens in 2020, but the pandemic forced the release date to be postponed by a year.

After debuting in the US this summer, it’s now arriving in Portugal: It launches on HBO this Tuesday, October 26th. There are ten episodes in total. For nostalgics (or for those who want to take a look at the previous version), all seasons of the original series are also available on the same day in the catalog of the streaming platform.

The action takes place several years after Serena, Dan, Blair, Chuck and Nate left school. Here a new generation of teenagers from New York private schools is introduced to the social surveillance of “Gossip Girl”. This new series explores how social media – and New York itself – has changed in recent years.

Part of the original team is back for the new project. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are executive producers with showrunner Josh Safran who was one of the writers and producers of the 2007-2012 series that aired on The CW.

“I started to think that the possibility that a single person could be the source of the rumors was an old idea. Because now what he said is everywhere: It’s the tweet that someone publishes and then everyone retweets, ”Safran told Entertainment Weekly magazine.

The media is different and the generation is different, but Josh Safran continues to focus on the New York teenage elite. Another difference from the first version of the series is that the regular cast has been expanded. “The production was high, it is more sophisticated and bigger.”

The protagonists may be richer than their predecessors, but they are also much more conscious. “In 2007 there weren’t any [a plataforma] Zillow, where you can see how much the parents paid for the apartments. Now nine-year-olds can go online and see who’s donated to the Republican Committee. All of this has changed the dynamics of the teenagers on this show because they are more aware of the world around them. “

They are more aware of their social and financial privileges, but also of their parents’ moral transgressions. “The show is very focused on the sins of parents. [Na original], the children didn’t know. In this version they know where the parents’ money comes from and what they did to get there. “

Despite these changes, the tone remains the same – and unexpected twists and turns, tragic moments, but also joy and euphoria are promised.

Click on the gallery to get to know the main characters of the new Gossip Girl series.