The new series from RTP is a partnership with Amazon and takes us on the paths of Santiago

“3 Caminhos” tells the story of a group of friends who travel in three different moments.

There is Inês Castel-Branco in the cast.

It is called “3 Caminhos” (originally “3 Caminos”) and is a work that RTP and TV Galicia are working on in a partnership with Amazon Prime. The series should arrive at RTP in February, but has been available in the catalog of the streaming platform since Friday, January 22nd.

The Iberian project comes at a time when Spain is standing out in the streaming universe. Various series followed in the footsteps of “La Casa de Papel” and achieved international recognition

In this case, the story shows the lives of five friends from countries who followed the Caminhos de Santiago in 2000, 2006 and 2021. Between drama and comedy, “3 Caminhos” focuses on the passage of time and the way people develop in their relationships.

With scenes filmed in Mexico, Portugal, Germany, Korea and Spain, filming took place after the end of the first term. The series is mainly spoken in Spanish, but has a cast that includes several Portuguese actors. Next to Inês Castel-Branco we find names like João Reis, Maria João Falcão or Fernando Rodrigues.

The eight episodes of the first season are now available on Amazon Prime.