The new series about the attacks that plagued the US after 9/11

The new series about the attacks that plagued the US after 9/11

The new series about the attacks that plagued the US after 9/11

Premiere this Monday in Portugal. There are six episodes based on real events surrounding the delivery of anthrax.

Daniel Dae Kim is one of the protagonists.

2019 saw the premiere of the National Geographic series The Hot Zone, which focuses on the Ebola virus epidemic. Three years later, the anthology production returns with a new season inspired by another true story. The Hot Zone: Anthrax is coming.

The premiere is this Monday, February 7, from 10:10 p.m., with the right to a double episode. A total of six chapters are based on the book of the same name by Richard Preston. Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim play the main characters.

Just two weeks after the tragic attacks of September 11, 2001, other terrorist attacks terrified the United States of America. A series of envelopes containing the deadly substance anthrax were mailed to several victims in Florida, New York and Washington DC.

The anonymous attack left five dead, 17 injured and a wave of panic – especially since it took place so shortly before the Twin Towers collapsed. American society was paranoid and the mere idea that a powder shell could kill anyone with no defense was terrifying. For a few weeks it was the most talked about topic in the country.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax focuses on this exact time when the mysterious attacks took place. But the narrative also stretches over time, as this case took years to solve – so, oddly enough, most Americans didn’t properly follow the outcome.

Over the years and with no news on the investigation, these crimes have been relatively forgotten. The work of the police authorities was also hampered because, considering the media coverage the case had at the time of the attacks, numerous false or unfounded leads emerged, delaying the process.

Despite this, a team of FBI agents and scientists have gotten closer to the truth and an intriguing suspect. Daniel Dae Kim plays microbiology special agent Matthew Ryker, who risks his career to convince his superiors that the United States is under attack again.

Ryker was close to the Pentagon in the September 11, 2001 attacks – which happened just a few weeks earlier at the beginning of this story – so he has recent PTSD.

Tony Goldwyn will play the brilliant microbiologist who has become the authorities’ prime suspect: Bruce Ivins. Only, as viewers of the series will discover, Ivins was never tried for the crimes. And in American society there were great doubts as to whether he was really the author of the attacks.

The cast of the project includes Dawn Olivieri, Ian Colletti, Dylan Baker, Morgan Kelly, Denyce Lawton, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Vanessa Matsui, Enrico Colantoni and Harry Hamlin.

Click on the gallery to discover more news on TV and streaming platforms.