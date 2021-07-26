The new season of “The Simpsons” is already running on Portuguese television

Season 32 premieres on FOX Comedy. It will be the 700th installment of the world’s most famous yellow family.

Let’s get to know new versions of Homer.

There are series that everyone knows, even if they don’t follow them. “The Simpsons” is one of those success stories that spans generations and at least three decades. This yellow family – made up of Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart and Maggie – was created in 1989 and is already one of the most enduring series of all time. Season 32 of these unsuitable cartoons launches on Monday, July 26th on FOX Comedy.

This latest season will mark a milestone for the production, which will celebrate its 700th episode. The 32nd season of “The Simpsons” premiered on September 27, 2020 in the United States. It has 22 episodes.

Something all Simpsons fans can expect each season is the Halloween episode that parodies several famous American films – no one is safe from this family. The films selected for this season’s special episode were “Toy Story” – which may sound pretty shocking, but anything goes in this world – “Happy Day to Die” and “Spider-Man: In the Spider-Universe”. In fact, it’s not the first time “The Simpsons” parody this superhero. In his 2007 film, Homer gets a pig and disguises it as Spider-Man, and even creates a song for this new Spider-Pig.

“The Simpsons” doesn’t stop there: Matt Groening’s series has already been extended by a 33rd and 34th season, and the entire cast is returning.

