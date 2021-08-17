The new season of “The Good Doctor” starts on September 28th on AXN

There is already a release date for the new season of “The Good Doctor” in Portugal

Will Shaun and Lea finally get married? It is to be hoped that these and many other questions will be answered shortly.

Opens in the country on September 28th.

We finally know when the fifth season of “The Good Doctor” starts in Portugal: September 28th, 10 pm. As before, the new season will air on AXN, which introduced us to the final chapters of the story.

The main focus of “The Good Doctor” continues to be how Shaun balances his unique personality, influenced by his diagnosis of Autism and Savant Syndrome, and personal relationships, while of course continuing to display his extraordinary gifts. He performs daily at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Over the course of the season, Shaun has managed to overcome this barrier, especially after falling in love with Lea Dilallo, his first crush. On season four, Lea asked Shaun to marry him, but it didn’t happen after she miscarried. However, a marriage between the two is a very strong possibility in the new season.

The fifth chapter in the series will also include some cast changes. After four seasons as Claire Brown, actress Antonia Thomas will leave the series. At the end of the fourth season, a team from St. Bonaventure Hospital is on a mission to Guatemala. Browne decides to stay with the medical team in this remote village and help the locals who need a lot of support.

On the other hand, we have three characters that will be highlighted in this new season: interns Asher Cloud and Jordan Allen, and trauma surgeon Mateo Rendón Osma, who came in after a humanitarian mission with the team. arrives at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, Guatemala.

Even if we still have to wait and see what happens in the new season, thanks to the information from previous seasons we can already calculate some of the future events. For example, we can deduce that Morgan Reznick and Alex Park’s relationship will continue to grow, from enemies to (possibly) a couple. However, Shaun and Lea’s marriage is what fans are looking forward to most this season five.

The cast of the series consists of Freddie Highmore, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, Bria Henderson, Osvaldo Benavides, Fiona Gubelmann and Will Yun Lee, among others.

While the new season of “The Good Doctor” is not premiering, you can click the gallery to discover more TV news.