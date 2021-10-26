The new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has already premiered in Portugal

It is the eleventh of this production that came on television in 2000. The project was launched and plays Larry David.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has become a cult series.

Good news for Larry David fans: The new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (or “Calm down, Larry!” In Portuguese) kicks off this Monday, October 25th. The first episode of season 11 is now available on HBO Portugal. A new chapter is opened every week.

This critically acclaimed series was made in 2000 and stars alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, one of the authors of “Seinfeld.” This time the comedian is playing an exaggerated version of himself, with a lot of irony in the mix. There are other characters, but there is no script – events are spontaneous and everyone welcomes improvisation.

“The series further proves how the seemingly trivial details of a person’s everyday life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a lost toothbrush – can spark a chain of calamities with hilarious effects,” HBO’s official summary read.

