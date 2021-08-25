The new season of “American Horror Story” is here – with Macaulay Culkin

This season is divided into two narratives: one more on the land, the other on the sea. Both with dangerous creatures.

Macaulay Culkin is participating this season.

There’s no date for the premiere in Portugal yet, but the tenth season of American Horror Story arrives on American television this Wednesday, August 25th. Each season there is a new story with different characters framed in a different universe.

This time the producers and scriptwriters Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk put on a “double feature” for the tenth season. In other words, there will be two narratives in the same season spread across the ten episodes.

At the beginning there will be no overlap – the first six chapters will tell one story, the last four will focus on a different plot. The first part is called “Red Tide” and has more aquatic images.

The narrative will feature mermaid-like creatures – pale, dangerous-looking (almost vampiric-looking) creatures from the depths of the ocean. They have sharp teeth like sharks and it was a fantasy topic that fans had been asking about for a long time.

The second part of “American Horror Story: Double Feature” takes place on land, in the dry desert of “Death Valley”. In these episodes the theme revolves around aliens – in the second season of this anthology series there were already threatening alien creatures.

The season will feature some of the main actors, but also some news. Part of the cast will be able to type in both narratives.

Finn Wittrock, for example, will play a struggling writer who moves to Provincetown with his wife (Lily Rabe) and their daughter. You will soon come across two mysterious locations (Evan Peters and Frances Conroy). The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, Neal McDonough, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch and Macaulay Culkin.

A whole host of horrors can be seen in the released trailers: from bizarre humanoid creatures to an evil scientist wandering through various dismembered parts of the body. This season was originally planned for 2020 but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Also read NiT’s article on American Horror Stories, the spin-off of American Horror Story that recently debuted. In this new production, all the episodes have different stories with different characters.

