The new Realme 7 smartphone is available and on sale in France!

The new Realme brand recently announced their smartphone with an unbeatable price-quality ratio, the Realme 7. The latter is now available in France. For the 2000 first-time buyers, it benefits from a nice discount.

Realme 7: Incredible value for money!

The Realme 7 has a beautiful 6.5-inch screen with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which allows you to enjoy good display fluidity. In general, this technology can be found on more high-end devices.

He has the following in his stomach:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 (8 cores, maximum frequency 2.05 GHz) RAM: 4 GB Storage space: 64 GB expandable via a microSD memory card

For the photo part we are on a module with 4 sensors:

48 megapixels, aperture f / 1.8, wide angle 8 megapixels, aperture f / 2.3, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, aperture f / 2.4, macro 2 megapixels, aperture f / 2.4, depth

For the front, we have a 16 megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Autonomy level: The Realme 7 is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that is compatible with a 30 W fast charge. Let it charge to 50% for 26 minutes and 65 minutes to fully charge.

Introduced at a price of 199 euros, the first 2,000 buyers can buy it for 179 euros. And if you want a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also gets a nice discount.

Why succumb to this offer?

Super Screen Good battery life and fast charging Unbeatable price-performance ratio

