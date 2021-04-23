The New Psychoactive Substances Market To Be Revitalized By “Call To Technological Advancements”

Over the years there has been a drastic rise in the incidence of cancer. Scientists and healthcare professionals are continuously working towards developing innovative treatment options in order to address the growing incidence of cancer. According to National Cancer Institute, in January 2019, there were an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030.

In patients with cancer, certain new psychoactive substances like cannabinoids have primarily been used as a part of relaxing care to alleviate pain, stimulate appetite and relieve nausea. Moreover, a number of cell culture and animal studies showed antitumor effects of cannabinoids and suggested new therapeutic opportunities for cancer patients.

Thus, the rising incidence of cancer is increasing the demand for new psychoactive substances.