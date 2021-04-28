The New Psychoactive Substances Market To Be Revitalized By “Call To Technological Advancements”

The New Psychoactive Substances Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.

New psychoactive substances are a range of drugs that are designed to imitate the effects of the illicit drugs such as cannabis, MDMA, LSD and cocaine. Manufacturers of new psychoactive substances develop new chemicals in order to replace the ones that are banned, which indicates that the chemical structure of new psychoactive substances is constantly changing to stay ahead of the law.

While the changing regulatory scenario in the developed countries is in favor of new psychoactive substances, developing countries may take more few years to legalize the use of new psychoactive substances. However, the growing usage of new psychoactive substances that project potential to treat a number of diseases may lead to positive growth in the developing markets as well.