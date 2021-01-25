the new PRO of the photo

Samsung has unveiled its new range of Galaxy S21 and the brand’s latest flagship is a good photo and can only please you.

Not 2, not 3, but 4 sensors!

Samsung has opted for a configuration that we already know for its Galaxy S21 Ultra:

108 megapixel sensor (wide angle sensor) with 1: 1.8 aperture and optical stabilization 10 megapixel sensor with 1: 4.9 aperture with stabilization and 10x optical zoom 10 megapixel sensor with 1: 2, 4-aperture with optical stabilization and 3-fold optical zoom sensor 12 megapixels (ultra-wide angle) with 1: 2.2 aperture and super steady video function

As we can see, the South Korean brand went out of its way not to disappoint.

Ultra detailed 8K video

The Galaxy S21 Ultra allows us to film in 8K, the highest resolution available on the smartphone market, and with an additional 24 frames per second. You will therefore get a sharp and incredibly detailed picture because you have 4x more pixels than a 4K video.

Action Cam function for even more stable videos

Samsung has also decided to undermine the action cams with this new feature in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The latter allows you to react like a real action camera thanks to a powerful stabilization system combined with the internal artificial intelligence. You can shoot at 60 frames per second and even in low light!

Unparalleled zoom!

The manufacturer has further developed its Space Zoom x100 functionality thanks to its 2 sensors. This is even faster and stays stable to give you maximum detail even when you are very far from the subject. The Galaxy S21 Ultra doesn’t need a tripod and likes a boss.

This smartphone will automatically detect that there is no movement for 2 to 3 seconds and then activate the zoom lock to automatically stabilize the image.

Ultra detailed selfies

Samsung has taken into account the fact that smartphone users are taking more and more selfies. That’s why the Galaxy S21 Ultra is equipped with artificial intelligence, which significantly improves the quality of portraits. All you have to do is post it on your Instagram account!

If you’ve decided to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21, you should know that as a bonus you will receive Galaxy Buds Live headphones and a free SmartTag. Also note that it will start shipping January 29th.