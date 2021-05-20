The new pop characters point with the tip of their noses

In collaboration with Disney, Funko has launched a brand new collection of characters that pays homage to our dear princesses. In total, you have no less than 5 models ranging from Snow White to Pocahontas by Moana, not to mention Cinderella and Rapunzel.

The most beautiful princesses

You can collect some of them with the Funko Pop Disney Princesses characters. These are, of course, officially licensed products that are sold with their window box. You can now pre-order them in our shop for 12.49 euros.

SNOW WHITE FUNKO POP ILLUSTRATION – DISNEY PRINCESS N ° 1019

Snow White is the first of the Disney Princesses. This figure is her perfect homage because we find her surrounded by forest animals with her famous plum cake that she is holding in her hands.

FUNKO POP RAIPONCE ILLUSTRATION – DISNEY PRINCESS N ° 1018

Rapunzel came to the cinema and she is back with this beautiful collectible figure that represents her perfectly. We find her painting with Pascal, her best friend’s chameleon, quietly installed on her head.

FUNKO POP POCAHONTAS PICTURE – DISNEY PRINCESS N ° 1017

Pocahontas is a little princess as she is part of the Powhatan Tribal Confederation. His character is accompanied by Meeko, a voracious raccoon, and Flit, a blue hummingbird. It is surrounded by leaves and wind that reminds us of the song l’Air du Vent.

FUNKO POP MOANA ILLUSTRATION – DISNEY PRINCESS N ° 1016

Moana or Vaiana is a Polynesian princess depending on the country of distribution. La Pop is accompanied by Heihei, a little rooster and a wave, as it is very close to the sea.

FUNKO POP CINDERELLA FIGURINE – DISNEY PRINCESS N ° 1015

As with Snow White, Cinderella is one of the oldest Disney princesses. We find her dressed as a servant kneeling on the floor reading a story to Jac and Gus, their two best friends.