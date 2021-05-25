The new pop characters inspired by season two are beautiful

A few days after the Star Wars: The Bad Batch-inspired Funko pop characters were unveiled, Funko is lifting the veil on the new pop characters inspired by the second season of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian, the revival of Star Wars

While Disney and Lucasfilm have apparently lost public acceptance with the Postlogy, the 2019 release of The Mandalorian reconciled Star Wars fans with the universe created by George Lucas. Already very well received in the first season, the popularity of the series The Mandalorian increased tenfold with the hectic second season, which was unanimous.

Each of these collectible figurines is a licensed product that is sold with its window box and can be pre-ordered from our store for a modest sum of 12.49 euros.

Funko Pop Figure Mando and Baby Yoda (Grogu) – The Mandalorian No. 461

After the events of the first season, Mando will develop more or less paternal feelings towards Baby Yoda, now known as the Grogu. This beautiful character is inspired by a heartbreaking scene from episode 8 of season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Funko Pop Figure Boba Fett – The Mandalorian No. 462

Star Wars saga icon Boba Fett makes a resounding comeback in Season 2 of The Mandalorian when everyone thought he was dead after being swallowed by the Sarlacc in return for the Jedi. In search of his Mandalorian armor, the bounty hunter becomes an ally of choice for Mando.

Funko Pop Bo-Katan figurine – Star Wars No. 463

In the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, the Mandalorian Bo-Katan meets Mando and Baby Yoda in the third episode of the second season of The Mandalorian. In search of the dark sword, she sets Mando on Ahsoka Tano’s path.

Funko Pop Ahsoka Figure with White Sabers – The Mandalorian N ° 464

The former padawan of Anakin Skywalker, the main character of the Star Wars animated series, made a remarkable appearance in episode 5 of the second season – her first live appearance as actress Rosario Dawson. Her pose with her white lightsabers comes straight from a key scene in the episode.

Funko Pop Grogu figurine with a biscuit – The Mandalorian N ° 465

The lovable Grogu was not satisfied with being the star of The Mandalorian, but quickly became an internet star. In question: Those many scenes in which The Child babbles, has fun, eats greedily and melts the hearts of fans are completely convinced.

Funko Pop Figure Dark Trooper – The Mandalorian No. 466

What would Star Wars be without its droids, clones, and stormtroopers? The Dark Troopers are supposed to help the Galactic Empire rise from its ashes. You will be among the most ruthless opponents of Mando. They can steal and manage to kidnap Grogu despite the help of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

