“Glória”: the new pictures from the first Portuguese series on Netflix

The Portuguese are still waiting to see this national project on the streaming platform. At the moment we only have photos.

It takes place during the Cold War.

Although there is no debut date yet, “Glória” is already one of the most anticipated Netflix projects in Portugal. Because it is the first national series that was specially created for the streaming platform.

Netflix had already shared some footage of the production when the footage ended, and now they’ve done the same and assured us that “Glória” is “coming” even though they didn’t give the date.

In these new photographs we can see some of the already famous actors of the project, such as Ana Sofia Martins, Miguel Nunes, Carolina Amaral and Joana Ribeiro. They are joined by Victoria Guerra, Afonso Pimentel, Adriano Luz, Marcelo Urgeghe, Sandra Faleiro, Carloto Cotta, Maria João Pinho, Inês Castel-Branco, Rafael Morais, Leonor Silveira and Stephanie Vogt, who appeared in one of the films in “Furious. have contributed to speed “.

“The series is set in the 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, in the small village of Glória do Ribatejo, where RARET is located, an American broadcasting center that broadcasts Western propaganda for the Eastern Bloc. João Vidal, an engineer from Estado Novo families but recruited by the KGB, will undertake several high-risk espionage missions that could change the course of Portuguese and world history, ”the official summary of the project reads.

“Glória” is a co-production by SP Television and RTP. It was created by Pedro Lopes (“Auga Seca”) and by Tiago Guedes (“A Herdade”).

