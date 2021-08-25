“Post Mortem”: The new Nordic series from Netflix is ​​about a vampire

It’s a story with elements of suspense, drama, black comedy, and a major supernatural factor.

A vampire whose brother owns the local funeral home.

Nordic thrillers, series, and books of hair-raising crime – often set in remote communities with stunning but harsh landscapes – have become a popular genre of fiction over the years.

This type of story continued to be explored extensively with the advent of streaming platforms. The most recent Nordic production within this universe, albeit with several different characteristics, is “Post Mortem: Nobody Dies in Skarnes”. It arrives on Netflix this Wednesday, August 25th.

There are six episodes with suspense, drama, supernatural elements, and even some black humor. Each takes about 45 minutes. The story takes place in the small town of Skarnes, Norway. It begins when a woman, the protagonist Live Hallangen, is pronounced dead after being found in a field.

A few hours later he wakes up at the morgue table. A dark, insatiable hunger seized her. She basically turns out to be a vampire. Her brother Odd tells her that everyone believed she was dead. The agents who handled the case are stunned and claim the same thing.

Odd struggles to run the family business, the local funeral home. The death rate in Skarnes is low and the business could not survive.

Live will have to try to control his new (and dangerous) natural instincts. Now he suffers from insomnia, his senses are sharpened – so much so that he can hear someone else’s pulse. Her eyes have turned an emerald green and she thinks they are noticeably stronger. Your thirst for blood also becomes evident.

Live has to find out if he is willing to sacrifice other people’s lives for himself – which would also happen to benefit the family business. Odd admits he’d be happy if there was a serial killer out there in town.

In addition, the protagonist delves into the family archives and uses some old tapes from her mother to discover that she may have suffered from an identical condition. At least the mother said she needed “a little blood”.

The cast includes names such as Kathrine Thorborg Johansen, Elias Holmen Sørensen, André Sørum, Øystein Røger, Kim Fairchild, Sara Khorami, Vidar Magnussen, Kristin Jess Rodin or Maria Grazia Di Meo.

The six episodes were directed by Harald Zwart and Petter Holmsen (who co-wrote all the scripts). Click the gallery for more news on TV and streaming platforms.