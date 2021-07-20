The new Netflix series will show us that not everything is what it seems

“Clickbait” promises to get a lot of people biting their nails on the couch. Opens on 08/25.

As early as August, the Netflix debut promises to be one of the most disturbing and unsettling series of the year. “Clickbait” shows how karma really works and makes an abusive man the target of a criminal who makes his life dependent on social media.

Adrian Grenier plays Nick Brewer, the perfect father, husband and brother. Until one day it disappears. After his mysterious disappearance, an online video appears showing Nick bloody while he is held hostage in an unknown location. In the video, Nick holds up a sign that says, “I abuse women. With five million views, I’ll die ”.

When they hear about this macabre video, his wife (Betty Gabriel) and sister (Zoe Kazan) go in search of him, where they also discover Nick’s dark and abusive past.

The new eight-part project from Netflix will examine “how our most dangerous and uncontrollable impulses are fed in the age of social media and expose the huge gap between our real and virtual images,” reveals the streaming platform.

The first trailer for the series was released this Tuesday, July 20th and shows us everything we can expect: twists and turns, mystery, violence and betrayal. We can also highlight the question asked during the short video, “Dad. Man. Brothers. Friend. Liar? ”This will be the main premise of“ Clickbait, ”which hits Netflix on August 25th.