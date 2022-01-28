The new Netflix series is a comedy that poke fun at psychological thrillers

It’s called “The woman in the house across from the girl in the window”. It has eight episodes under half an hour.

Kristen Bell is the protagonist.

In recent years, psychological thrillers without much substance have become popular in cinemas and on streaming platforms. Now comes a series that is a satire on these kinds of stories. It’s called “The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window” and it’s a dark comedy.

The production premieres on Netflix this Friday, January 28, and has eight episodes under half an hour. Kristen Bell is the protagonist of this story. She plays Anna, a woman who was a prominent artist until her daughter died under horrible circumstances.

Since then, Anna has been on the brink in recent years — her marriage was ruined, in fact. She drinks wine glasses after wine glasses, is addicted to pills and hears strange noises in the attic.

She spends much of her time looking after a stylish man and his nine-year-old daughter who have moved across the street. By coincidence, you’ll later discover that this new (and mysterious) neighbor is also mourning the death of his wife.

The series will make it clear that we cannot really trust the protagonist’s perspective. Because in addition to being constantly influenced by alcohol and medication, Anna has visions with her daughter. Then one day he appears to be watching a murder from his window. But was that really what she saw?

“The woman in the house across from the girl in the window” plays with the clichés of this narrative genre – and particularly comes across as a satire on the film “A Mulher à Janela”, which premiered in May last year. right now on Netflix.

In this story, Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic woman who is addicted to alcohol and drugs. And not long after, we’ll realize that underlying all of his troubles is a family trauma and grief he couldn’t yet accept. Read NiT’s review of this film directed by Joe Wright.

There are other specific projects that have influenced this story, including the 2013 film The House Across the Street or the 2016 production The Girl on the Train.

The cast of this new series also includes Michael Ealy, Appy Pratt, Nicole Pulliam, Tom Riley, Brenda Koo, Rachel Ramras, Christopher Chen or Cameron Britton. Michael Lehmann directed all episodes. This is a project conceived by Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras.

Click the gallery for more news from Netflix (and other streaming platforms).