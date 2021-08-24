The new Netflix movie for “The Witcher” fans is a prequel to the saga

It’s an animated production called “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” that hit the streaming platform this Monday, August 23rd.

“The Witcher” doesn’t return until December.

It’s been more than a year and a half since The Witcher debuted on Netflix. While fans are waiting for the new season, they can watch the new animated production of the saga “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” which hits the streaming platform this Monday, August 23rd. It was performed by Kwang Il Han.

This narrative focuses on the character of Vesemir (Theo James), the mentor of Geralt of Rivia, who is another wizard of the Wolf School. It stars several years before the events of the Real Image series with Henry Cavill.

The cast also includes the voices of actors such as Mary McDonnell, Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish and Tom Canton. Netflix is ​​preparing further projects to expand the story of “The Witcher”.

One of those currently in production is The Witcher: Blood Origin, a miniseries that focuses on the world of elves 1200 years before Geralt and the circumstances that led to the creation of the first witcher. The second season of the mother series starts on December 17, 2021.

