the new Netflix miniseries that connects you to the screen

“A Strange Guilty Case”: Here’s the new addicting miniseries from Netflix

The Spanish production is inspired by a book by Harlan Coben and has only eight episodes.

If you haven’t chosen what to see this weekend, include the name “A Strange Guilt Case”. This is the name of the new Spanish miniseries from Netflix and will appear on the streaming platform this Friday, April 30th.

The eight episodes, which are the adaptation of the book “Safe” by Harlan Coben, are already available. Designed by Oriol Paulo, Mario Casas – who recently won the Goya Award for Best Actor with “No Matarás” – plays the lead role.

“Accidental death puts a man on a spiral of intrigue and murder. If you achieve the dream of love and freedom, a phone call will put you back in a nightmare, ”Netflix sums up the story. But there is a lot more to discover.

The story tells of Mateo Vidal, a man with a normal life until one day when he tries to end a fight he kills a person. This unexpected episode lands him in jail where he is serving a nine-year sentence. At the end of this time he tries to recreate life with his wife Olivia Costa, played by Aura Garrido.

Everything seemed well resolved until detective Lorena Ortiz (Alexandra Jiménez) questions Mateo’s innocence while investigating a suspected suicide.

“Nothing is a mystery as it seems, and this is one of them. It’s difficult to say. I think it’s going to explode all over the world, it has an impressive budget and an amazing cast, ”said Mario Casas, quoted by Europa Press.

The cast of this miniseries also includes the actors Xavi Sáez, Santi Pons, Jose Coronado, Martina Gusman, Juana Acosta and Anna Alarcón.