The new Netflix documentary tells the whole story of Michael Schumacher

He was one of the biggest names in Formula 1. He retired in 2012 and a year later he had an accident that changed his life.

We’ll be able to know what the pilot is like now.

Michael Schumacher has been far from the public since his skiing accident in December 2013. However, next month Netflix will be releasing a documentary about the Formula 1 star – and it will include testimonials from those who are closest to the driver.

The documentary tells the story of Schumacher, from his races on an improvised racetrack in Germany to winning several titles in Formula 1, where he was recognized as one of the most important athletes in the sport. The production includes testimonials from Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen and Damon Hill, all former Formula 1 champions, as well as a conversation with Bernie Ecclestone, CEO of Formula 1.

“Schumacher” was created in collaboration with Michael’s family, friends and rivals. We’ll see interviews with his wife Corinna, brother and Formula 1 driver Ralf, as well as two children Gina and Mick, the latter who made their Formula 1 debut this year, had an accident in 2013 when he crashed headlong into a rock . After the accident, he was taken to the hospital, where he was placed in a coma to reduce the swelling in his brain. Since then, the athlete has been in rehabilitation, away from the public.

“Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and set new standards. He found the strength for this task and the balance at home, with his family, whom he loves very much, to recharge his batteries. He has always strictly and constantly separated his private and professional life. The film speaks of both worlds. It is a gift from her family to her beloved father and husband, ”says Sabina Kehn, the pilot’s manager.

This project is carried out by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech. The production comes from Benjamin Seikel and Nöcker.

As for the documentary, Benjamin admits that “it was a huge challenge and took a lot of time and sensitivity, considering that the production was pressured from outside”. “Thanks to a great team and the cooperation of the family, we were not influenced,” he adds.

“Schumacher” is coming to Netflix on September 15th.