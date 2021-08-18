The new Netflix documentary about the serial killer attacking the streets of London

The new Netflix documentary about the serial killer attacking the streets of London

The new Netflix documentary about the serial killer attacking the streets of London

“Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes” contains previously unpublished recordings of the murderer himself – and interviews with various actors.

Dennis Nilsen is the name of this serial killer.

Netflix has bet on a documentary about a serial killer again. This time the murderer in question is the Briton Dennis Nilsen. “Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes” debuted on the streaming platform this Wednesday, August 18th.

It’s an hour and 25 minutes long. Dennis Nilsen died in prison in May 2018 at the age of 72. In his cell, audio cassettes that he had recorded himself, with a total of about 250 hours of unpublished recordings, were found. This documentary relies heavily on this file left by the killer himself.

But there are also interviews with police officers who were involved in the investigation, with journalists, survivors and relatives of the victims.

Dennis Nilsen grew up in a quiet fishing village in Scotland. He became a predator on the streets of London in the late 1970s and early 1980s – while working as a civil servant. He killed at least 15 boys over a period of five years. And it had a particular modus operandi to catch the victims.

Nilsen met young people – mostly in pubs – lured them into his house and strangled them. In some cases it drowned them as well. When they were dead, he would spend time with their bodies and dress the victims before dismembering them and disposing of the bodies. He often hid the remains under the floor, burned them in a fire, or threw them down the drain.

His crimes were precisely discovered after a neighbor called a plumber to open a pipe outside the building where Nilsen lived. At this point, fragments of human bodies that the killer tried to throw through the toilet were found. Previously, Nilsen had committed murders in another house where he had also lived.

Dennis Nilsen was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1983 after admitting he murdered at least 15 people (and other attempts he failed to make).

The case was widely publicized in the UK – leading to Netflix calling it “the most famous British serial killer”. The country in the 1980s was marked by tremendous unemployment and young people went to London to make a living. Books have been written about this case, documentaries have been made, and there has been much speculation about the motives for the crimes.

Unlike other serial killers, Dennis Nilsen did not have a particularly traumatic childhood from the start. His father, a Norwegian soldier, was absent, but he had a close family – his grandfather was his great paternal reference, despite having a stepfather.

After his grandfather’s death, he apparently felt more distant from his family and began to envy the attention he received his siblings. Later, when he realized he was gay, he joined the army. During this time he began to fantasize more and more about his peers until he developed specific bizarre fantasies that he later began to fulfill as crimes with other boys.

Last year a three-part miniseries called Des that told this story debuted. David Tennant played the serial killer in this production available on HBO Portugal.

Click the gallery to learn about other news from Netflix (and beyond).