the new must-see in Lisbon

“Uma Noite na Lua”: the new must-see piece in Lisbon

It is a monologue about an unpublished author trying to complete a work about a lonely man.

Pedro Hossi keeps us company during the game.

Pedro Hossi started his career at the age of 19. He has since worked on a film that was shown in the United States and Mexico, as well as a project that aired at the Toronto Film Festival. The actor also made his debut on streaming platforms, where he starred alongside Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura in the film “Sérgio”. Here he took part in several television and film projects for RTP, SIC and TVI.

Hossi is now returning to the theater where it all began. Until August 31, you can see the play “Uma Noite na Lua” staged by António Terra, which has more than 30 performances in the program. It will be on view from Tuesday to Friday at 8 p.m. in the Estúdio Time Out in the Mercado da Ribeira in Lisbon.

A Night on the Moon is a monologue with romantic, comical, dramatic, and poetic undertones that tells of a writer with no published title, trying to finish a play about a lonely man. The character processes his ideas on a stage and is tormented by the memory of Berenice, his ex-wife.

“The nice thing about the piece is that it happens in real time. The piece he talks about so much is him, and he reaches the end and the piece is done, ”explains Pedro Hossi.

“A night on the moon” is 70 minutes long. You can buy your tickets on Ticketline for € 15.