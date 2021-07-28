The new movie in the saga brings the old guard to the new generation

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”: Trailer for the new Ghostbusters film

The new ghost hunters are actually teenagers. But many of the faces we already know will return in this sequel.

It’s a younger approach to movies.

Another trailer for the new Ghostbusters movie has already been released and, unlike the 2016 production, will be a sequel to the original 1984 story, not a remake. The goal of the new project is clear: to attract a new generation of fans while at the same time nurturing the nostalgia of 80s fans.

To reach a younger group, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” or in Portuguese “Ghostbusters: The Legacy” has several teenagers in its leading roles, such as Finn Wolfhard, one of the most important young names in Hollywood, known for her role in “Stranger Things” and “It”; and McKenna Grace, who was just 15 years old and worked on projects such as “Annabelle”, “The Curse of Bly Manor” and “Captain Marvel”.

In this sequel, Trevor (Finn Wolhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) move into an old house in the middle of nowhere with Callie (Carrie Coon), their mother. In this rustic place, they finally discover a secret that confronts them with ghosts and evil spirits.

The two young men are grandsons of one of the original characters – Egon Spengler. “Your father wasn’t a very good housekeeper,” says Janine Melintz, Egon’s lovesickness in the early films.

There are several references to the original films: the famous ghost hunting car, the little monster in the shape of a marshmallow and the proton backpack with which the protagonists defeat the ghosts.

In the end, we can also expect the return of Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), one of the original ghost hunters, who answers the phone somberly: “We’re closed,” says Ray.

In addition to the names already mentioned, the cast of the film includes Paul Rudd, Bill Murray (another of the original actors), Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.

Directed by Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman, the director of the saga’s first film). The debut was scheduled for July 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The trailer now marks the date of Thanksgiving Day, November 25th.