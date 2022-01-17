The new mobile phone from Samsung reveals its extraordinary qualities

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G mobile phone is the latest in the Samsung range and it has many qualities and not only is it affordable. We invite you to discover it in more detail in this article.

An elegant design and a large, ultra-smooth display

For those who have no idea what Samsung’s new kid looks like, we let you discover it through the image below.

As you can see, the latter comes in an elegant color palette of olive, graphite, lavender and white. Clean and pastel colors in tune with the times. The integration of the photo block in the continuity of the edge ensures an optimal design.

On the screen side, we appreciate the large, ultra-smooth 6.4-inch, 120Hz screen. In addition to offering very fluid navigation, this screen will appeal to mobile game users as it offers ultra-fast responsiveness with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz (in game mode). This large screen is also protected from accidental drops thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus, ideal for the clumsiest of us.

optimal performance

The Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 888 processor that offers you both the power and the speed necessary to optimize all your manipulations, even the most epic ones.

However, with a powerful processor, the problem of battery life often arises. Samsung has been able to respond to this issue by offering a 4500mAh battery with the option of wired or wireless charging.

An ideal phone for artists

And if you have an artist’s soul, you might be won over by this phone’s photographic performance. The device indeed has optical zoom, wide angle and ultra wide angle for photos worthy of a studio.

The front camera has also been designed so that you can choose two modes: the “Director” mode, which allows filming with the wide-angle sensor and the selfie sensor at the same time, and the “Vlog” mode, which allows you to be with to film the rear sensor and the front sensor on the same frame.

For stable shots, even on the move, the Galaxy S21 FE is also equipped with a 30x digital zoom with lock, which guarantees you very beautiful shots that do not spoil any blurred element, and a 3x zoom hybrid optics.

And that’s not all. For lovers of night photography, the Galaxy S21 FE also offers an improved night mode, so that your best evening memories stay in your memory (and in your phone) for as long as possible. This mode is the true promise of bright photos day and night.

And if you’re considering going for a Galaxy S21 FE in the future, you can take advantage of an introductory offer from Samsung. From January 4th to February 8th, 2022, any Galaxy S21 FE 5G purchase will offer the GalaxyBuds2 (and the color is your choice), and Samsung will give you a €100 trade-in for your old phone.

The Galaxy Buds2.

You can benefit from this phone from €189.75/month or €759.00 or even €659.00 if you decide to trade in.