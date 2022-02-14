the new king of 5G smartphones and photography

In the smartphone world, Samsung has struck a chord with its new Galaxy S22 range. Once again the firm has put all its know-how into its new devices and it must be recognized that they have something to seduce us (screen quality, performance, photo quality). We’ll take a look at this new range and see what it has in store.

Premium display quality

First of all, the South Korean brand relies heavily on the display quality of their devices and this is again the case with the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a magnificent 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), which gives it a density of 425 dots per inch. Be careful, that’s not all, as the panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility with a brightness of 1300 nits. With such a screen, you are guaranteed to enjoy total immersion in your content (movies, series, games).

For the Galaxy S22+ we have a slightly larger screen size as it is 6.6 inches with a brightness of 1750 nits like the Ultra model. The latter has a diagonal of 6.8 inches and the resolution increases to QuadHD (3080 x 1440 pixels). A very interesting little extra, the Ultra version comes with its own built-in S Pen, replacing the old Galaxy Note range. You can write and draw with it.

A new, even more powerful chip

On the performance side, there is nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to competition, quite the opposite. It adopted the company’s new Exynos processor engraved in 4nm, a testament to Samsung’s know-how as founders.

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2200 (2.8 GHz, 8 cores) Graphics chip: Xclipse 920 RAM: 8 GB / 12 GB for the UltraStorage: 128 / 256 GB (UFS 3.1) – 512 and 1 TB for the Ultra model

Everything works with a streamlined Samsung-style overlay that offers excellent fluidity.

Photo quality at the rendezvous

The manufacturer has always emphasized the photo part of its smartphones and it must be recognized that they are among the best on the market.

With the Samsung Galaxy S22, you have to rely on a 3-sensor module on the back (8K recording at 24 frames per second or 4K at 60 frames per second) and a 10 megapixel (wide-angle) on the front, which is also capable film in 4K. With this configuration, you will impress those around you with breathtaking photo quality.

50 megapixels, wide angle, optical stabilization 10 megapixels, 3x optical zoom, optical stabilization 12 megapixels, ultra wide angle

For the S22+ we have the same configuration and for the S22 Ultra we find in addition a large sensor and above all the possibility of zooming 10x and 100x with the Space Zoom.

108 megapixels, wide angle, optical stabilization10 megapixels, 10x optical zoom, optical stabilization (100x space zoom)10 megapixels, 3x optical zoom, optical stabilization12 megapixels, ultra wide angle

Note that the new night mode lets you take photos with stunning rendering even in low light conditions.

