The new Jackass crash that left Johnny Knoxville with Brain Damage

Broken bones weren’t the only consequence of the dangerous maneuver created for the new film.

Who would have thought this would go wrong?

“That was the worst bat I’ve ever gotten from a cop. Or that I took my whole life,” explains the actor, who made “Jackass” a worldwide phenomenon. At 50, Johnny Knoxville is the leader of a gang that has become famous for putting themselves in the most dangerous – and funny – situations.

More than ten years later – and not quite as young as they used to be – the group reunited to produce Jackass Forever, which hits theaters February 4th. But as you might expect, not everything went well.

In one of Jackass’ classic maneuvers, Knoxville returned to the ring with a bull. Result? A broken wrist, multiple broken ribs, and a concussion. The moment appears for a few seconds in the film’s trailer.

“I suffered a brain hemorrhage and my cognitive abilities have declined since the blow,” he explains. In a concentration test, he scored 17 out of 100 points.

“I’ve had to undergo all sorts of treatments, magnetic stimulation in the skull where they go around my head with a series of magnets. I did 10 to 12 treatments in two months. They should have helped with depression and my cognitive abilities.”

The injury complicated the entire process of completing the film. “My brain played tricks on me, I went into a deep depression, I was too focused on things,” he says. It was even necessary to resort to antidepressants to get back to normal.

Time and medication helped. A few days before the film’s premiere, he claims to be feeling well, but was warned by doctors that under no circumstances could he suffer any more blows to the head.

“When I dared to make this film, I knew that once it ended, I couldn’t throw myself back into situations that could change my life forever. And after that cop accident, I thought, well, I think I’ve done enough. I have nothing left to prove and I still have all my skills. I no longer need dangerous manoeuvres.”