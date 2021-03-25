The new Haylou LS05S watch supported by Xiaomi is getting a good starting price

Xiaomi is a juggernaut and the company doesn’t hesitate to take other small emerging brands like Haylou under their wing. The latter specializes in connected accessories and has just formalized a new connected watch, the support of which is none other than Xiaomi.

Haylou LS05S: a new face from Xiaomi

The clock connected to the Haylou LS05S has a 1.28-inch round screen on which you can display all the information you want, such as time, date, but also your physical expenses (number of calories burned, number of steps taken, kilometers traveled …) can find. ). In addition, it has a dynamic optical sensor for analyzing your heart rate.

You can easily take it with you during your sports lessons as it is IP68 certified and is not afraid of water, sweat or dust. In terms of sport modes, it can follow you while jogging, cycling, or even during a basketball or soccer game. Many other sports are supported.

In terms of autonomy, this can take 10 days with traditional use, provided you don’t permanently activate the heart sensor.

From a price of 38.99 euros, you have the opportunity to earn another 4 euros with the code LS05S328, which means that you will cost 34.66 euros. Also note that Xiaomi recently formalized the Poco X3 Pro.

