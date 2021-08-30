The new “Governo Sombra” returns to SIC Notícias with a different name

Litigation prevents the original name from being used. The answer is provided by the new “program, the name of which we are legally prohibited from naming”.

The announcement was made by Carlos Vaz Marques on social networks this Sunday, August 29th, asking for suggestions of alternative names for the program created in 2008. Several hypotheses popped up in the comment box and there were even some that came up with the approximate formula of the new name of the former shadow government.

“Program whose name we are legally not allowed to pronounce” returns to “SIC Notícias” on Friday 3rd September.

“Out of naivety and in good faith, we never registered [o nome Governo Sombra]. The TSF radio, owned by Global Media Group since 2014, patented it by default in 2018, we recently learned about it and it now prevents us from using it any further. May it be good for them, ”wrote the journalist.

The weekly debates will, as always, be Ricardo Araújo Pereira, João Miguel Tavares and Pedro Mexia. “We changed the name, but not the essence (…)”, comments on “Expresso” Vaz Marques.